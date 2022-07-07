UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $85.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

