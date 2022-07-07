UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $219.56 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.57 and its 200 day moving average is $224.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

