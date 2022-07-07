UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2,155.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,541,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

