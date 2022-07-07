UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.82 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX stock opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.55. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.