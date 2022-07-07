UMB Bank N A MO Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,671 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,015,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

