UMB Bank N A MO Has $2.41 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NULV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.
Shares of NULV stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.
