UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.58.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

