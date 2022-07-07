UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 1,400 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $56.15 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.