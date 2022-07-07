UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

