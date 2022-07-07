UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,089 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.70 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

