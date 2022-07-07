UMB Bank N A MO Sells 149 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $139.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

