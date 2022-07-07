UMB Bank N A MO Sells 3,901 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 293,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after acquiring an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTR opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

