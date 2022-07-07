UMB Bank N A MO Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $202.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

