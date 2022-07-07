UMB Bank N A MO Trims Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,472,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,048,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,621,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,582,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.85 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

