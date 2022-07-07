UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Evergy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after buying an additional 484,201 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

