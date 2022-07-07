Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.04) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.35) price target on Uniper in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.83) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €9.95 ($10.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.46. Uniper has a twelve month low of €12.76 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($44.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.45.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.