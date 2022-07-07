United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.12 and its 200-day moving average is $198.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

