VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 6,900.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMH stock opened at $198.36 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.94 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.