Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $187.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.05. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $175.69 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

