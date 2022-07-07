Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after purchasing an additional 113,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,968,000 after purchasing an additional 360,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,799,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,424,000 after purchasing an additional 546,418 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

