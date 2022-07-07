Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 148.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

VIS stock opened at $163.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $157.99 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.13.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

