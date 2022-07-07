Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $56,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $334.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

