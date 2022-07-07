Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $352.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.