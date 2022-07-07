VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Price Target Cut to €187.00

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from €250.00 ($260.42) to €187.00 ($194.79) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS VGPBF opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.21 and its 200-day moving average is $241.04. VGP has a 12-month low of $178.18 and a 12-month high of $302.00.
VGP Company Profile (Get Rating)
