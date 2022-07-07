Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities cut Vicor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Vicor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68. Vicor has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 35,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

