VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

VolitionRx stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.