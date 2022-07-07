VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
VolitionRx stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37.
VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VolitionRx (VNRX)
