Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Shares of VOYA opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

