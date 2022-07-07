Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VYGVF. BTIG Research cut Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Noble Financial cut Voyager Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.21). Voyager Digital had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Digital will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

