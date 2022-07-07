VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) PT Lowered to $6.00

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s current price.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.63 million and a PE ratio of -8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. The business had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VTEX during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in VTEX during the first quarter worth about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VTEX by 151.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in VTEX in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

