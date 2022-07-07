Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock to $200.00. The company traded as low as $138.64 and last traded at $138.84, with a volume of 696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.47.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.07.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,017,000 after acquiring an additional 419,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

