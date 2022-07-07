W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $511.38.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $470.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.41. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

