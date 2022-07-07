Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after buying an additional 320,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after buying an additional 601,844 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.