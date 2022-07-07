Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.22

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.22 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 40.22 ($0.49). Watchstone Group shares last traded at GBX 40.22 ($0.49), with a volume of 364 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £18.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.28.
About Watchstone Group (LON:WTG)
