Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $361.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $342.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.79.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.