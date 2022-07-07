Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,210 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.74 and its 200 day moving average is $288.98.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

