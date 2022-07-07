Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 151.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.34. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,653 shares of company stock worth $1,090,922 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.