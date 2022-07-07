Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 49,291 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average of $117.34. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

