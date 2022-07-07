Welch & Forbes LLC Has $952,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Xylem by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,766,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Xylem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

NYSE XYL opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.87. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,288 shares of company stock valued at $984,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

