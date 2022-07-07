Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 195 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

