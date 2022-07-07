Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 59 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $695.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $720.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $734.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $882.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

