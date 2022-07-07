Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,092 shares of company stock worth $1,031,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

Illumina stock opened at $195.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.69 and its 200-day moving average is $307.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

