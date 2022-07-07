Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $160.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.40.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

