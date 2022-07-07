Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.52 and traded as low as C$2.41. Westaim shares last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$345.30 million and a PE ratio of 12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 28.11, a current ratio of 28.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that The Westaim Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.