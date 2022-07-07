Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 24 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $695.20 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $734.78 and a 200-day moving average of $882.26. The company has a market cap of $720.50 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

