Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 253 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $20,667,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,160,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Entergy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,908 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.30. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

