Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.25. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

