Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,122,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

JNK opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

