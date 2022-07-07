Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,335 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 45,750.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 14,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Medtronic by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 21,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Shares of MDT opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.