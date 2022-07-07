Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 30,010 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 477.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 440,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 197,416 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 191,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

