Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

Cigna stock opened at $271.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $273.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.23.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,705 shares of company stock worth $32,597,278. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

